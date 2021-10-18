-
A year after securing additional power in the state legislature, Tippecanoe County Democrats held their seats on the Lafayette City Council and made…
-
West Lafayette mayoral candidate Zachary Baiel says if he’s elected, he’d like to see a greater diversity of developers spending money in the city –…
-
For the first time in eight years, West Lafayette’s mayoral race has two candidates. Zachary Baiel is running as an independent on a platform focused on…
-
The future of the New Chauncey Neighborhood Plan remains in limbo. It failed to get a majority vote for or against it from the Tippecanoe County Area Plan…