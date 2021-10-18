-
Purdue University made national headlines this spring when the school’s researchers were the first to map the entire molecular structure of the Zika…
-
Indiana blood donation centers are rushing to comply with a recently-announced federal rule that all blood donated in the United States be tested for the…
-
Despite assurances from officials that local transmission of the Zika virus is unlikely in Indiana, the Indiana Department of Health is set to receive…
-
Hoosiers traveling to Rio for the Olympics should be aware of more than just one mosquito-borne illness. Two summers ago, seven Hoosiers contracted the…
-
Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the range of the mosquito primarily responsible for carrying the Zika virus…
-
Scientists at Purdue University are the first to map the physical structure of the Zika Virus, a breakthrough that could help battle the disease on…
-
State health officials on Tuesday confirmed the first case of Zika virus in Indiana.The person is a non-pregnant resident who recently traveled to Haiti,…