'Wait Wait' for September 28, 2024: Live in Kansas City with Dionne Warwick!
This week's show was recorded in Kansas City with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Dionne Warwick and panelists Josh Gondelman, Shantira Jackson, and Paula Poundstone. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
A Rotten Big Apple; End of Endless Breadsticks; Fly Me To The Moons?
Panel Questions
Hitachi Magic Migraine Cure
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about a surprising secret to success, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: We quiz Dionne Warwick on other things friends are for
Six-time Grammy winner Dionne Warwick joins us on stage to play our game "Oooh, so THAT'S what friends are for!" three questions about friendship.
Panel Questions
A Friendly Housing Crisis; New Emoji Alert!
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: For He’s Not a Jolly Good Fellow; Nintendo Therapy; Adorable Meanies
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict what we will find when we land on the Mini-Moon.
