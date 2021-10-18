Wait Wait Don't Tell Me

-
P.K. Subban is one of the best hockey players in world, so we invited him on the show to play a game we called, "That's icing! Delicious icing!" — three questions about bakeries.
Before they became Hollywood royalty, Ron and Clint Howard spent time in Mayberry on The Andy Griffith Show. So, we ask them three questions about a Maybe-Not-Berry: the poisonous mistletoe plant.
This week, the autumn leaves are changing, so we heat up some apple cider and remember some of our favorite moments from the past year.
Ilana Glazer shot to fame as the co-creator and co-star of Broad City, but since she's a Glazer, we thought we'd ask about the things that get glazed: donuts.
The RZA is one of the godfathers of hip-hop and leader of the Wu-Tang Clan. Naturally, we invited him on to ask him three questions about Tang, one of the godfathers of powdered orange drinks.
Bowen Yang is an Emmy-nominated writer and performer on Saturday Night Live, so we invited him to answer three questions about the shows that air live Monday-Friday: local news broadcasts.
Yamiche Alcindor is the White House correspondent for PBS' Newshour and the host of Washington Week, so we'll ask her three questions about the week's washing: laundry.
On Netflix's Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski is a member of the Fab 5, so we've invited him on the show to answer three questions about another beloved fivesome, the Spice Girls.
Martin Short is a comedy legend who's currently starring in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. So, we've invited him to answer three questions about murders of crows.
We're back at Tanglewood with special guest, actress Jane Kaczmarek. She played the beloved mom on Malcolm in the Middle, so we'll ask her three questions about middle fingers throughout history.