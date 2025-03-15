© 2025 WBAA
The WBAA Classical 101.3 and WBAA News 105.9 tower will be undergoing major work starting on March 7th to enhance and strengthen the tower. The work is expected to continue until approximately March 30th. Most of the work will be done while the stations are at full power, but there will be times where we will need to reduce power or be off the air so that crews can work safely. We thank you for your patience while this work is completed. You can still listen to WBAA Classical and WBAA News online or via the WBAA mobile app.

'Wait Wait' for March 15, 2025: With Not My Job guest Amanda Seyfried

Published March 15, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Amanda Seyfried attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Amanda Seyfried and panelists Fortune Feimster, Emmy Blotnick, and Peter Grosz. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Dust Bowl Days Are Here Again; ChatGPT Goes To Therapy; The King's New Groove

Panel Questions

A New Reason To Chew On Your Pencil

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a new way to break into the music business, only of which is true.

Not My Job: Emmy-winner Amanda Seyfried answers three questions about Nice Guys

Actor and star of Mamma Mia, The Dropout, Long Bright River, and Mean Girls, Amanda Seyfried plays our game called "Mean Girl, meet Nice Guys" Three questions about really nice guys

Panel Questions

Thin Mints With A Little Something Extra; Irony In the Amazon; Puppy Projection

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Getting A Handle on Vehicle Technology; Laugh Lines Required; Packing On The Packing Peanuts

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after his new radio show, what will King Charles do next.

