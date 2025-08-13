What White House vetting of Smithsonian means for U.S. cultural institutions
President Trump is ordering a sweeping review of the Smithsonian museums ahead of the country’s 250th anniversary next year. In a letter to the head of the institution, the White House said it wants to ensure the museums show the “unity, progress and enduring values that define the American story.”
Sarah Weicksel, executive director of the American Historical Association, joins us to discuss what this could mean for one of the country’s prominent cultural institutions.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
