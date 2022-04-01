Is Analog Film Making a Comeback?
Old photo technology like analog film has grown in popularity in recent years. Today we talk with three photographers about why it's happening, and how productions like HBO’s "Euphoria" are helping bring film back to life.
Produced by Micah Yason.
Guests:
David Ondrik
Artist; Area Coordinator and Lecturer of Photography, Indiana University Eskenazi School
of Art, Architecture and Design
Carol Golembowski
Film Photographer; Professor of Photography, University of Colorado Denver
Michael Kirchhoff
Commercial and Fine Art Photographer; Editor-in-Chief, Analog Forever Magazine