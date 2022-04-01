Is Analog Film Making a Comeback?

Old photo technology like analog film has grown in popularity in recent years. Today we talk with three photographers about why it's happening, and how productions like HBO’s "Euphoria" are helping bring film back to life.

Produced by Micah Yason.

Guests:

David Ondrik

Artist; Area Coordinator and Lecturer of Photography, Indiana University Eskenazi School

of Art, Architecture and Design

Carol Golembowski

Film Photographer; Professor of Photography, University of Colorado Denver

Michael Kirchhoff

Commercial and Fine Art Photographer; Editor-in-Chief, Analog Forever Magazine