© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
All IN / IPBS

Is Analog Film Making a Comeback?

WBAA | By All IN staff
Published February 16, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST
Barna KovácsUnsplash.jpeg

Old photo technology like analog film has grown in popularity in recent years. Today we talk with three photographers about why it's happening, and how productions like HBO’s "Euphoria" are helping bring film back to life.

Produced by Micah Yason.

Guests:

David Ondrik
Artist; Area Coordinator and Lecturer of Photography, Indiana University Eskenazi School
of Art, Architecture and Design

Carol Golembowski
Film Photographer; Professor of Photography, University of Colorado Denver

Michael Kirchhoff
Commercial and Fine Art Photographer; Editor-in-Chief, Analog Forever Magazine

All IN
All IN staff