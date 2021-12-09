IU Health Hospitals ask for help from National Guard as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

Indiana University Health Hospitals are requesting help from the Indiana National Guard to fill treatment, administrative, and logistical needs, according to an IU Health spokesperson.

The request for help comes as hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases increase across the state.

On a press call last week, IU Health South Central President Brian Shockney reported increasing numbers of patients at regional hospitals.

The IU Health spokesperson said enlisting National Guard members would allow IU Health nurses and doctors to focus on patient care.

A spokesperson with IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie confirmed that National Guard teams started there Wednesday. IU Health Arnett in Lafayette reported that a National Guard team will start there on Monday, Dec. 13.

National Guard teams will have two clinical and four non-clinical service members. Clinical members are able to treat patients, and non-clinical members will fill other needs that arise.

The IU Health spokesperson said all National Guard members are fully vaccinated.

This story will be updated.