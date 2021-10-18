-
Indiana National Guard members are assisting three hospitals as increased COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths stretch the capacity of overworked…
-
The Indiana National Guard is working with the Secretary of State’s office to distribute personal protective gear for polling places for the primary…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 25 additional deaths over the weekend, bringing the state’s total to 127. The state announced a total of…
-
Indiana is seeing a boom in manufacturing job creation – outpacing most of the country. And even more jobs will open up as baby boomers retire. Many…
-
The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs wants to promote the benefits of hiring veterans, and teach employers to accommodate some of their unique…
-
Gov. Mike Pence Tuesday signed more than a dozen bills he says will expand benefits and opportunities for Indiana’s military servicemembers and veterans.…
-
Governor Mike Pence joins 39 other governors in a bid to keep more National Guard military technicians from becoming federal employees. Section 1053 of…
-
U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly says his latest effort on military suicide prevention aims to help servicemembers and veterans connect with mental health…
-
Governor Mike Pence has ordered enhanced security measures for Indiana’s National Guard in the wake of a shooting at a military installation in…
-
Legislation approved by a Senate panel Tuesday aims to bolster financial protections for active duty National Guard members and reservists.The federal…