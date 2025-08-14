Governor to IU trustees: investigate plagiarism claims against Whitten

Gov. Mike Braun wants Indiana University's Board of Trustees to investigate claims that President Pamela Whitten committed plagiarism.

Braun said he read about the allegations Monday, though the Chronicle of Higher Education first published an analysis of the plagiarism claims in January. The new report from this week alleges a more serious plagiarism offense than what was reported previously.

Experts told WFIU/WTIU News they believed Whitten committed plagiarism in her doctoral dissertation in the 1990s at the University of Kansas, though her actions didn't seem malicious.

Braun said he's been a "strong voice for accountability and transparency," and he expects the Board of Trustees "to do the right thing."

"I'd want to make sure that it's true before it takes any action," Braun said. "I would expect any board, though, to get on that right away."

Braun said he will learn more about the claims and hasn't taken any action yet. Braun's press secretary did not respond to requests for comment.

In January, IU said it had already worked with an independent law firm to review plagiarism claims against Whitten. The university decided the claims lacked merit, though it did not name the law firm or publish its findings. IU did not say why a law firm was well suited to analyze plagiarism allegations. IU later denied a public records request for more information on the review.

IU spokespeople and the Board of Trustees did not respond to requests for comment.