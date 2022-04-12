Indianapolis-based TV show 'Good Bones' fined for improperly handling lead paint

Renovators behind the TV show “ Good Bones ” will pay a fine for alleged improper handling of lead paint at three of their properties in Indianapolis.

The company Two Chicks And A Hammer agreed to pay $40,000 in a settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency.

Among other things, the EPA said the company didn’t properly contain lead dust and debris while renovating the homes and hauling old material to the landfill — which means harmful lead dust could have gotten into the homes and soil around the property.

The agency said the company also didn’t get certified to work with lead paint before renovating and not all of their employees were trained to do so.

The “Good Bones” stars aren’t alone. The EPA has settled similar cases with other home improvement shows on HGTV including "Fixer Upper," "Texas Flip N Move," "Rehab Addict," and "Bargain Mansions."

EPA environmental engineer Christina Saldivar said homeowners often rely on information from these shows to do their home improvement projects.

“It would be appropriate to have these televised renovation shows to communicate the correct information to help out these homeowners as well to prevent any exposure to their families," she said.

As part of the settlement, Two Chicks and a Hammer will produce an educational video about the risks of lead paint as part of the settlement.

Since the agency contacted the company, it has gotten certified and attests that it is now complying with lead paint rules. Exposure to lead can affect a child’s ability to learn, behavioral issues, and poor kidney function. The EPA said lead poisoning disproportionately impacts lower-income communities.

Two of the homes are located in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood of Indianapolis where the company is based. The other is in the Meridian Highland neighborhood.

The EPA said if the homeowners want to know if their property is contaminated with lead, they will have to get an accredited lead risk assessor to conduct a risk assessment. For more information on lead in the home, contact the Indiana Department of Health.

