The WBAA Classical 101.3 and WBAA News 105.9 tower will be undergoing major work starting on March 7th to enhance and strengthen the tower. The work is expected to continue until approximately March 30th. Most of the work will be done while the stations are at full power, but there will be times where we will need to reduce power or be off the air so that crews can work safely. We thank you for your patience while this work is completed. You can still listen to WBAA Classical and WBAA News online or via the WBAA mobile app.

Purdue student organizes petition against DEI legislation

WFYI Public Radio | By ABRIANA HERRON
Published March 21, 2025 at 1:32 PM EDT
Purdue University student Jaekwon Akins started a petition.
Provided by Jaekwon Akins
Purdue University student Jaekwon Akins started a petition.

One Indiana college student started a petition to fight back against anti-DEI legislation that’s making its way through the statehouse.

The online petition was created in opposition of Senate Bill 289, which would ban Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, or DEI efforts and programs in state government and public institutions.

Purdue University sophomore Jaekwon Akins started the petition, which has garnered over 1,400 signatures from students and community members across the state.

Akins said the bill will have harmful effects on Indiana students, including a loss of safe spaces and reduced academic support for minority students.

“Our cultural centers play a big, big portion, in a lot of the minority students lives here,” he said. “We want everybody to understand that this is not just a fight for Purdue students or just Black Purdue students. This is a fight for all students, collegiate students in the state.”

Along with the risks at the state level, anti-DEI legislation and executive orders have been enacted federally. Recently, the U.S. Department of Education “warned educational institutions to stop considering race in decisions affecting students.”

Indiana schools and universities had until the end of February to eliminate race-based policies or they risk losing federal funding.

Akins is working to create a coalition of students statewide to continue the fight against the anti-DEI legislation.

“This is a long, lasting effort,” he said. “We have to be willing to be voices of opposition to things we don't agree with.”

The bill is now being deliberated in the House.

Contact WFYI Morning Edition newscaster and reporter Abriana Herron at aherron@wfyi.org.

