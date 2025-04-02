Students earning new diploma seals can get automatic college enrollment, union apprenticeships

Indiana students who earn the state’s new enrollment honors plus seal are now guaranteed automatic acceptance into the state’s public colleges and universities. It was among several announcements made Wednesday by Gov. Mike Braun and other state officials.

Braun said the enrollment, employment and enlistment seals and new partnerships will guide students to their next steps, regardless of which path they take. The seals are part of Indiana’s recent high school diploma redesign. They are meant to help students gain necessary skills to attend a postsecondary education institution, join the military or enter the workforce after graduating from high school.

“We've finally now formalized, hopefully, to where kids can choose according to their own skills, their own interests, the pathway that will have them hit the ground running when they graduate,” he said.

Students who earn the enrollment honors plus seal will be automatically admitted to Purdue University, Indiana University, Ball State University, University of Southern Indiana, Vincennes University, Indiana State University and Ivy Tech.

Many higher education officials said they had concerns about the academic rigor in Indiana’s first draft of the new diploma. However, they said they are happy with the final proposal. Administrators from Indiana University and Purdue University said the new partnership will help them recruit high-achieving students.

“We should all be very, very proud of this initiative in Indiana,” said Indiana University President Pamela Whitten. “It's really a nation-leading activity.”

Some of Indiana’s top employers have also agreed to partner with the state. Companies like Community Health Network, Cummins, Eli Lilly, Parkview Health, CFA Staffing and Roche Diagnostics have committed to considering students who earn an employment honors plus seal.

Those students can also receive career support from Ascend Indiana. Both employment honors and honors plus students are eligible for Central Midwest Carpenters Union apprenticeships. And state officials are working to create a similar apprenticeship model with Operating Engineers Local 150.

Students who earn the enlistment honors plus seal will be eligible to join the Indiana National Guard, as well as other branches of the military.

According to the Indiana Department of Education, students who are accepted into the Indiana National Guard can earn college credits for completed training, work with mentors and career counselors and access priority job placement programs for military professionals.

State officials said they expect the list of partners to grow.

