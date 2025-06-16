Caterpillar warehouse project in Lebanon would create hundreds of new jobs

The expansion of a manufacturing warehouse in Lebanon is expected to create nearly 700 new jobs.

Caterpillar presented its $60 million warehouse expansion plans to the Lebanon City Council recently. The project would transition the facility into a pre-assembly space to better support growth at its Large Engine Center in Lafayette.

Erik Newkirk, a director with Caterpillar, says the move will boost local business and provide professional development opportunities for residents.

“We know this is a high growth county,” he said. “You guys have done a great job in attracting some wonderful businesses here,we're hoping, most likely, to bring some new members to the community as well for you all.”

The Lebanon City Council unanimously approved four years of property tax reductions for the project during the meeting.

Construction on the warehouse could start as early as this year.

Contact WFYI Morning Edition newscaster and reporter Abriana Herron at aherron@wfyi.org.

Copyright 2025 WFYI Public Media