Ask The Mayor: Frankfort's Judy Sheets On Why She Made Changes At The City Fire Department

Published December 16, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST
JUDY SHEETS ATM.jfif
City of Frankfort
/
Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Frankfort’s fire department is being reorganized, with a new fire chief and a new staff structure. What prompted the city’s move for new leadership, and how did Mayor Judy Sheets respond to an open letter from a city council member criticizing her decision?

We’ll also discuss the wrap-up of the city’s Washington Avenue project, and hear more about the local impact of this past weekend’s windy weather.

Plus, an update on COVID-19 in Clinton County, and what’s next for city projects like the planned aquatic center and police department as the new year begins.

Ask The Mayor, Frankfort, Judy Sheets
