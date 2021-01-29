ACLU Sues After Man Banned From Library Over Trump Poem

The Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is suing Jackson County because a Seymour man has been banned from the public library.

Richard England says he was banned from the library in November after he wrote what his attorney called a “short and unoffensive” poem about President Trump. England left the poem for a library employee with whom he was friends.

“When that individual was not there, he left it on a basket in the circulation desk,” said attorney Gavin Rose.

“When he got home, he had a voicemail from an officer with the Seymour police department saying the library essentially trespassed him,” Rose added.

The lawsuit, filed in Indiana’s Southern District court, asks a judge to lift the ban.

“He doesn’t have internet or cable at home because he’s on a fixed income, so he gets his entertainment through the library,” said Rose.

The chairman of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners has not responded to a request for comment.

You can read a copy of the poem here.