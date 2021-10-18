-
The ACLU of Indiana has filed several federal lawsuits on behalf of six prisoners at the Miami Correctional Facility who say they were held under…
The Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is suing Jackson County because a Seymour man has been banned from the public library. Richard…
The ACLU has sued the principal and assistant-principal of Manchester High School in federal court, alleging they violated the First Amendment rights of a…
A transgender inmate is suing the Indiana Department of Correction for denying her request for hormone therapy while in prison.Anthony Loveday was…
The Trump administration’s new rules on birth control coverage open the door for the University of Notre Dame and other employers to stop covering…
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is appealing the federal ruling against a state law requiring women to wait at least 18 hours between an ultrasound…
Earlier this year, a state law mandated that a police department could not charge more than $150 for a copy of police body camera footage. The question…
A federal judge has stepped in to halt the East Chicago Housing Authority's policy of searching tenants' apartments without a warrant or prior notice.…
Indiana’s Department of Child Services says it’s doing all it can to comply with caseload requirements in state law and that a court can’t order it to do…
Planned Parenthood and the ACLU sued over three parts of the new law, including its two most significant provisions.The first of those bans abortions…