Fallen Marine Laid To Rest In Logansport

Cpl. Humberto Sanchez was laid to rest Tuesday in Logansport.

Humberto “Bert” Sanchez was one of 13 U.S. service members killed during a bombing attack in Afghanistan in August while helping with evacuation efforts at the Kabul airport.

Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the funeral.

“The name of Humberto A. Sanchez will inspire generations of Hoosiers and Americans,” he said. “No one will ever say it better than his mother did: in the final moments of his life it was a work of heart. Doing everything he could to get those kids out of harm’s way.”

Governor Eric Holcomb gave an emotional eulogy.

“We will always remember and we will never forget the everlasting impact Bert made on this community, on our state, and indeed our nation,” he said.

Holcomb concluded his remarks by speaking directly to Sanchez’s family.

“Your family just got about 6.8 million Hoosiers bigger,” he said. “Janet and my dinner table will always have a place sitting out for you all.”

The funeral was attended by the Department of Indiana Marine Corps League and the Indiana Patriot Guard Riders. According to the Indiana Patriot Guard Riders, some 9,700 motorcycles escorted the fallen Marine back to his hometown in a procession Sunday.

Misty Green was one of the motorcycle escorts who showed up on Tuesday to escort Sanchez to Mount Hope Cemetery. She said as an Army mom, it was important for her to attend.

“This young man gave his life for us,” she said. “I can’t understand what it’s like to lose a son but I know what it felt like to send my son away knowing that was possible. I feel it. My heart goes out to her and her family.”

Sanchez, who was 22, was described by his pastor as a “bridge-builder.”

He is survived by his mother, father, two brothers, and a sister.