Cpl. Humberto Sanchez was laid to rest Tuesday in Logansport. Humberto “Bert” Sanchez was one of 13 U.S. service members killed during a bombing attack in…
A U.S. Marine from Logansport was killed in last week’s bombing attack in Afghanistan, one of 13 American service members who lost their lives.Cpl.…
There's rare bipartisan backing from Indiana's congressional delegation for President Obama's decision to extend the U.S. troop presence in…
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry paid a visit to Indiana University on Thursday. His talk was part of the dedication of the university’s new Global and…
One of the heroes of a battle in Afghanistan now finds his name attached to Sunday‘s Brickyard 400, the result of a vote by race fans. A native Texan,…
The Indiana National Guard reports two soldiers have died while on active duty in Afghanistan.Twenty-year old Nicholas Taylor and 21 year old Sergio Perez…