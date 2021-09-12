Holcomb Calls Biden COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate 'A Bridge Too Far'

Gov. Eric Holcomb said President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is a “bridge too far.”

Holcomb’s comments come after Biden announced all businesses with 100 or more employees have to ensure that every worker is either vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing for the virus.

Holcomb has long been a proponent of the COVID-19 vaccine, repeatedly urging Hoosiers to get it and calling it the “way out” of the pandemic.

But in a statement, the governor draws a line at the government imposing a mandate.

“Private businesses should be able to look at their own mission, their staff and their goals and make the decision best for them that will keep their doors open,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb calls citizens’ right to choose whether to get the vaccine “fundamental.”

READ MORE: How Is Indiana Distributing COVID-19 Vaccines? Here's What You Need To Know

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and other statewide issues.

There’s no indication from the governor’s statement whether he supports the vaccine mandates public schools have imposed under Indiana law for decades.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.