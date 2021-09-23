House GOP Adds Senate Map Into Redistricting Bill Over Democrats' Objections

Indiana House Republicans inserted the proposed Senate district map into the redistricting bill Wednesday, over the objections of Democrats.

Senate Republicans unveiled their proposed map barely 24 hours earlier, on Tuesday.

Rep. Cherrish Pryor (D-Indianapolis) said adding the map into the bill at this stage ignores the public’s repeated calls for transparency in the redistricting process.

“We did not have an opportunity to see the maps in committee, to debate the maps in committee," Pryor said. "And now we’re being asked to vote for these Senate maps.”

The public has yet to have an opportunity to weigh in on the proposed Senate redistricting map. A Senate hearing on the bill is scheduled for next week.

