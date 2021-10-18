-
Two independent analyses of Indiana’s redistricting maps say the districts drawn by Republicans are heavily skewed in favor of Republicans. Those…
-
Indiana’s 2021 redistricting work is over, as lawmakers finished drawing new district lines at the end of last week. But lawmakers didn’t officially bring…
-
Indiana’s 2021 redistricting process is officially over. Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill creating new legislative districts into law Monday.The maps…
-
Hoosiers are one stroke of the pen away from having a big part of their political futures locked in for the next decade.The Indiana House and Senate gave…
-
Indiana Senate Republicans rejected all proposed changes to their redistricting map Thursday that had been prompted by public concerns.Amendments offered…
-
Republicans made a slight adjustment to their proposed Senate redistricting map Tuesday before advancing the redistricting bill to the full Senate.The…
-
Indiana State Representatives Don Lehe (R-Brookston) and Doug Gutwein (R-Francesville) both announced Tuesday that they won’t seek reelection in 2022.…
-
Hoosier citizens got their final chance Monday to testify at the legislature on redistricting. And those who showed up at the Senate committee hearing…
-
In the midst of a redistricting process they say has been “closed off and restrictive,” Indiana Senate Democrats are holding a series of public input…
-
Indiana House Republicans approved a redistricting bill Thursday that likely maintains GOP supermajorities in the Statehouse and eliminates any…