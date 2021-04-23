Indiana Lawmakers Enact COVID-19 Vaccine Passport Ban At 2021 Session's Close

Hoosier lawmakers passed a ban on COVID-19 vaccine passports in the waning hours of the 2021 legislative session Thursday.

The legislation, HB 1405, simply bans the state or local governments from issuing or requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports, showing proof of immunization status.

Earlier language this session also implicated private businesses. But House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said he wanted the final product focused only on what the government could and couldn’t do.

“Private employers need to make the decisions that are best for them and their customers,” Huston said.

Rep. Ed DeLaney (D-Indianapolis) said banning vaccine passports solves a nonexistent problem.

“I’m in the United States of America. This year’s 2021," DeLaney said. "There’s no such thing as an immunization passport. There is such a thing as a concern about health.”

The bill doesn’t stop governments from keeping records of a person’s vaccination status or giving someone proof of their immunization.

