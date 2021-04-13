House Debates, But Vote Blocked On COVID-19 Vaccine Passport Ban

Indiana House lawmakers debated a ban on so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports Monday.

Rep. Brad Barrett (R-Richmond), a retired physician, offered an amendment to SB 325 that would bar businesses from asking about a person’s vaccination status. It would also stop them from restricting access to a public area of their business without proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Barrett stressed that the COVID-19 vaccines are only under emergency use authorization, not complete Food and Drug Administration approval.

“To me, there are just too many holes in the science that would require that kind of personal information,” Barrett said.

Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) said some businesses – particularly those in the travel industry – should be allowed to ask customers these sorts of questions.

“I believe that it is their choice," Shackleford said. "They are a business; they want to keep their customers safe.”

House Democrats challenged the amendment, successfully blocking even a vote on it using procedural rules.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.