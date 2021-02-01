Indiana Opens Vaccine Registration To Hoosiers 65 And Older

Hoosiers age 65 and older can now register for appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The Indiana Department of Health announced the expansion Monday.

If you or a loved one falls into that age group, you can register at OurShot.in.gov. If you’re in need of assistance, you can call 211 or one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging.

For those registering online, at the top of the page, there is a muted red banner that reads "Click here to find a vaccination site and register."

That will redirect you to a map, which lists vaccination sites by county. Select the one closest to you (or your loved one). And then select "Click here to register." Select what group best describes you, and then register for your vaccine.

Appointments for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.

Hoosiers age 60 and older account for 22.5 percent of the population, but 64.1 percent of hospitalizations and 93.3 percent of COVID-19 deaths.

The state opened registration to Hoosiers 70 and older in mid-January. Due to the limited vaccine allocation from the federal government, health officials decided to split the next eligible age group in half.

