Lawmakers Prepare For Special Session To Redraw Legislative Districts

Indiana legislative leaders say they’re preparing to come in for a special session later this year to redraw legislative district lines.

That’s after the U.S. Census Bureau said it doesn’t expect to deliver necessary redistricting information on time.

The Indiana legislative session is set, in state law, to end April 29. But data needed to redraw congressional district lines is now set to arrive April 30 and the information for state legislative district lines may wait until July.

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said he “did not do cartwheels” when he heard the news.

“Like everything this year, it’s so unique and so we have to figure out the appropriate process to use and the best way to make sure we draw the maps as quickly and appropriately as possible,” Huston said.

State law says if Indiana lawmakers don’t draw those congressional maps by the end of session, a five-person commission (made up of lawmakers and a gubernatorial appointee) draws them instead.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said that’s under the microscope this year.

“We think it’s better done – I, at least, think it’s better done – as a whole General Assembly,” Bray said.

Huston said that’s his preference, too.

