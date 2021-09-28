Public Criticizes Republican Redistricting Maps In Final Legislative Hearing

Listen to the broadcast version of this story.

Hoosier citizens got their final chance Monday to testify at the legislature on redistricting. And those who showed up at the Senate committee hearing were not supportive of what Republicans have done.

Some complaints were specific – the south side of Fort Wayne split into three Senate districts, a Marion County township split into four districts, Evansville cut in half in the Senate map.

Others were broader – the process was overtly partisan, rushed and didn’t include adequate public input.

READ MORE: Analysis Says Indiana Redistricting Maps Among Worst Partisan Bias In Country

And some went broader still. Fort Wayne resident Peg Maginn raised concerns about Republicans restricting voting rights and opposing science-based health measures, like masks and vaccines.

Sen. Jon Ford (R-Terre Haute) then interjected.

“Could you keep the discussion to the maps today, please?” Ford asked.

Maginn said in reply, “I think this is very relevant because this is the effect of the maps.”

No one testified in favor of the maps Republicans have drawn.

