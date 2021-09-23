Rep. Tony Cook To Retire In 2022

State Rep. Tony Cook (R-Cicero) says he’ll retire in 2022 after his current term at the Statehouse ends.

In a statement, Cook says he needs to focus on personal health issues, as well as helping to care for his elderly father.

Cook began his time in the House in 2014. He was first elected to fill the last two years of longtime Republican Rep. Eric Turner's term. Turner (R-Cicero) was the subject of House ethics hearings, and after being cleared, said he would leave the state to join a Georgia-based Christian leadership ministry.

In recent years, Cook became a champion for a law that now allows people to legally break into a vehicle to rescue an animal left in the heat or cold – once they’ve told police they’re doing so.

Cook’s current district includes all of Tipton County and portions of five other counties. If proposed redistricting maps are adopted this year, Cook will live in District 37, along with incumbent House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers).