Indiana State Representatives Don Lehe (R-Brookston) and Doug Gutwein (R-Francesville) both announced Tuesday that they won’t seek reelection in 2022.…
Indiana State Sen. Phil Boots (R-Crawfordsville) announced Friday he will retire next year, opting not to run for re-election.Boots, first elected in…
State Rep. Tony Cook (R-Cicero) says he’ll retire in 2022 after his current term at the Statehouse ends.In a statement, Cook says he needs to focus on…
Local Democratic state representatives continued to raise the alarm Monday about new political district maps moving through the state legislature. An…
Maybe the biggest surprise of the 2021 legislative session happened on its final day when a new, $37 billion state budget passed with almost no…
Republicans called the 2021 legislative session “transformational.” Democrats were not quite so effusive with their praise. But everyone agrees it was a…
Hoosiers likely won’t be getting speeding tickets from highway speed cameras anytime soon. That’s after House Bill 1465 to create a pilot program for such…
The race for a new chair of the Indiana Democratic Party gained one candidate Wednesday and lost another.Trish Whitcomb announced she will seek to lead…
Purdue President Mitch Daniels disagrees with the notion that he’s sometimes snarky in the regular column he writes for the Washington Post. He’d prefer…
A new program airs Sunday and Tuesday nights on WBAA Classical: What's New. Host John Clare features new music, new releases, and interesting guests. Hear…