Secretary Of State Holli Sullivan Announces Electoral Bid To Keep That Job

Newly-appointed Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan announced Monday she will run in next year’s election to keep that position.

Sullivan was named secretary of state by Gov. Eric Holcomb last month, replacing Connie Lawson, who retired.

Sullivan was asked at the time whether she’d run for a new term after the current one expires. She demurred, saying she was focused on transitioning to the new role.

In a statement, the former lawmaker says she’s running for the job to bring her conservative record to defending Indiana’s elections.

Sullivan was criticized last month after her appointment when she refused to say the national 2020 presidential election was legitimate.

