Newly-appointed Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan announced Monday she will run in next year’s election to keep that position.Sullivan was named…
A private Republican caucus will choose Indiana’s newest state lawmaker Monday evening.The seat recently opened up after Gov. Eric Holcomb named…
Rep. Holli Sullivan (R-Evansville) is Indiana’s new Secretary of State, sworn in Tuesday after the governor picked her to replace retiring Secretary…
Indiana will soon have a new secretary of state after Connie Lawson announced Monday she is resigning her post.Lawson, who is 71, said she’s stepping down…
Indiana’s Secretary of State says the federal Department of Homeland Security accessed the state’s electoral system without Indiana’s permission before…
A first-of-its kind case that was filed with the Secretary of State’s office has led to the arrest of a Pennsylvania man on allegations he was running a…
Arguably the most attention the Secretary of State’s office has received in the last four years was for the voter fraud scandal that ousted Charlie White,…
Indiana has identified more than 700,000 voter records that need to be updated or marked inactive in its effort to clean up the state’s voter rolls.…
For the first time since 2006, Indiana is trying to pare down its list of voters to those who are active voters in the county in which they live.Secretary…
Marion County’s Clerk wants to hold a new, statewide office. Democrat Beth White is running for Secretary of State.White admits her record as Clerk is not…