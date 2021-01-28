Whitcomb Joins Race For Indiana Democratic Party Chair

The race for a new chair of the Indiana Democratic Party gained one candidate Wednesday and lost another.

Trish Whitcomb announced she will seek to lead the state party. Formerly the president of the Indiana Federation of Democratic Women, she previously ran former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Glenda’s Ritz’s successful 2012 campaign.

Whitcomb, the daughter of former Indiana Republican Gov. Edgar Whitcomb, also served as executive director of the Indiana Retired Teachers Association.

In a statement, she said providing more support – with money – to county- and caucus-level Democrats and building stronger relationships with community groups will be a key focus.

Meanwhile, the only other candidate who had formally declared a run for state chair, former Rep. Karlee Macer, announced she’s dropping out. In a Facebook post, the Indianapolis Democrat said “a family medical emergency has taken precedence.”

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said Whitcomb is the current president of the Indiana Federation of Democratic Women. That was incorrect. She is the former president.

