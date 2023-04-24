Purdue Northwest’s Chancellor Keon announces ‘transition to faculty’ with no mention of recent controversy

Purdue Northwest Chancellor Thomas Keon announced last week that he plans to step down from school leadership in 2024.

Keon’s announcement and Purdue University’s launch of a search for his position make no mention of the chancellor's recent controversy.

Keon made national headlines last year after his racist impersonation of Asian languages at a graduation ceremony went viral . Since then, Keon has faced repeated calls for his resignation , including from the Purdue Northwest Faculty Senate.

Purdue’s board of trustees ultimately issued a formal reprimand, warning Keon against any repeat incidents.

Chair of the Purdue Northwest Faculty Senate Thomas Roach said he believes the board of trustees is trying to get rid of Keon without acknowledging any mistakes were made.

“He’s apparently not accountable to the board of trustees because he just had this major international screw up and they said ‘Fine, no problem, stick around another year,’” he said. “Part of what I’m concerned with is what does this say to the Asian community, and community of minorities, and part of me is concerned about what is going to happen to our university? We’ve got a board of trustees that really isn’t paying much attention to what is going on.”

Keon’s statement about his departure was titled “transition to faculty” – but Roach said he doubts that Keon will become a faculty member given the overwhelming vote of no confidence in his leadership.

“The idea of him teaching at the university is a joke,” Roach said.

David Nalbone is the vice chair of the PNW Faculty Senate. He said allowing Keon to transition to a faculty position sends a clear message.

“It means the board doesn’t care about the faculty, the board doesn’t care about the quality of this university, and it doesn’t care about Purdue’s reputation,” he said. “It’s far more interested in poking the eye of anyone who would have the effrontery to say ‘Maybe we shouldn't tolerate racist comments.’”

The search committee will be announced by the end of the academic year, according to a Purdue press release.

“Keon’s leadership has centered on positioning Purdue Northwest as a key player in Northwest Indiana’s economic development, educational advancement, environmental sustainability, and cultural enhancement,” the statement said.

A Purdue spokesperson declined to comment on this story.