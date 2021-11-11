Ask The Mayor: Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski On City Park Plans

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: two city park projects are taking shape in Lafayette, with an all-inclusive field in CAT Park on the way and several downtown acres earmarked as a possible green space. How will these parks serve the different needs of the surrounding communities, and who are the potential partners, donors, and stakeholders in the design process?

In our talk with Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski, we’ll discuss the recent “topping out” ceremony for the city’s public safety building, and get an update on the latest construction timeline.

Plus, we’ll hear listener questions on plane noise and the possibility of an expanded Purdue airport, and tricky road shoulders and turn lanes.