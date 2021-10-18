-
Changes to Indiana’s ethics statutes passed by the legislature this year are prompting state agencies to officially adopt policies about employees using…
-
When the State Board of Education met last week at Purdue, half of the members were new. That’s because legislation the General Assembly passed this year…
-
The Indiana Rural Broadband Working Group, convened last year, developed a report for the legislature identifying steps towards blanketing the state with…
-
“Worse than doing nothing” – that’s how critics describe Indiana’s new energy efficiency effort crafted by Governor Mike Pence and the General Assembly.…
-
Legislative leaders and the governor entered the 2015 Indiana General Assembly, declaring it an “education session” and saying there was work to be done…
-
The common construction wage is a kind of minimum wage for construction workers on public projects. The wage is set for each project by a local board. In…
-
Governor Mike Pence was able to declare almost total victory Thursday in the wake of the 2015 session despite early skepticism from the General Assembly…
-
Republican lawmakers and the governor say while the controversy around the religious freedom law overshadowed a part of the session, they’re confident its…
-
The budget deal announced last night isn‘t final yet. Governor Pence spent about 40 minutes behind closed doors with House and Senate leaders and…
-
The so called “education session” of the General Assembly will end Wednesday and lawmakers are expected to give more money to schools through the updated…