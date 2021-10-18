2016 Presidential Race

-
Governor Mike Pence got his chance Tuesday to sound vice presidential for Donald Trump as the Republican presidential candidate’s decision on a running…
One of Northwest Indiana's biggest employers wants to ban Chinese steel from the American market. In a complaint with the International Trade Commission,…
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is challenging Donald Trump's foreign-policy credentials as the Indiana primary draws closer.Both Cruz and Trump have touted a…
Presidential candidates have blanketed Indiana over the last couple of weeks, seeking to secure as many delegates as possible in the hunt for their…
As many as a thousand union members and supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders rallied outside the Indiana Statehouse Friday in…
Gov. Mike Pence Friday announced his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), just four days before Indiana’s primary. Pence…
While Hillary Clinton campaigned in Northern Indiana Tuesday, her husband Bill Clinton spoke at an event in Indianapolis. The former Democratic U.S.…
Indiana’s high absentee voter turnout may signal a large primary turnout on May 3. Indiana voters have submitted around 119,000 absentee requests so far…
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) says he’s entirely focused on Indiana and what he calls his “head-to-head contest” with Donald Trump. Cruz spent Monday traveling…
It's not just Ted Cruz, John Kasich and Donald Trump in Indiana.There was also a visit this week from Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson.He's…