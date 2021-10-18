Adam Murphy

-
Tippecanoe County leaders are advocating the creation of what they’re calling a “single point of contact” system for preventing and eliminating…
The state is awarding Lafayette another year of funding to help the chronically homeless find permanent housing.It comes from the Indiana Housing and…
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority is giving Lafayette an additional $284,000. The money will fund another eight individuals through…
A new effort in the Lafayette area aims at meeting the basic needs of those who are starting over.The Furniture Bank offers free items to people who lost…