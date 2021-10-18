-
The Hoosier State Line will make its final trip from Indianapolis to Chicago on Sunday.It's ending after Governor Eric Holcomb eliminated $3 million in…
Amtrak ramped up its services Wednesday when it resumed complete control of all facets of the Hoosier State train that runs eight times a week between…
Indiana Department of Transportation officials say an unreasonable request led to Iowa Pacific Holdings removing itself from a deal to run the Hoosier…
A clearer picture of the progress and the challenges for the Hoosier State passenger rail service is emerging as the books close on Amtrak’s first fiscal…
In the crossroads of America, it's pretty easy to get around by driving or flying. But if you want to take the train, your options are limited.Now,…
Results are mixed one year into a two-year partnership involving the state, Amtrak, a private contractor and communities served by the Hoosier State…
Much has already been written about Lafayette revamping its downtown Main Street this year – a project aimed at beautification and at luring more business…
Indiana’s 2015 tax amnesty program surpassed its goal of collecting at least $90 million. That ensures funding for key state programs, including the…
Indiana’s Hoosier State Line is in its second month under a new operating agreement that promises to provide better service and more amenities to train…
Indiana has a new contract in place securing the future of the Hoosier State Rail Line for the next two years. The deal between the state, Amtrak and Iowa…