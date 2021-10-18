-
Unlike some other large Hoosier public colleges, Ball State University welcomed a smaller freshman class this year. The 3,278 students represent an eight…
-
A Colorado police officer killed while responding to a grocery store mass shooting is a Ball State University alumnus. Eric Talley earned both a…
-
Ball State University has chosen the current president of Northern Kentucky University to be the Muncie school’s next leader. Geoff Mearns was appointed…
-
The Indiana Supreme Court gaveled into session at Ball State University on Thursday, hearing a sports injury case in front of an auditorium full of high…
-
Ball State University is raising tuition by 2% for students next year, which administrators say is in line with most other public universities in the…
-
Ball State University won’t renew the charters of seven schools in Gary, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and Richmond for the 2013-14 academic year. The…
-
The history of Montgomery County is highlighted in the Indiana Archeology journal.A group from Ball State received a nearly 50-thousand-dollar grant from…
-
A freshman helped Purdue’s men’s basketball team get back on track.A.J Hammons scored a team-high 15-points in the Boilermakers 66-56 win over Ball…