The Tippecanoe County Commissioners say they want input from the mayors of Lafayette and West Lafayette before establishing a new bridge tax.The…
As Republicans and Democrats argue about the state of Indiana's roads and bridges, a nonpartisan report card is supplying ammo to both sides.The American…
The I-65 kerfuffle has caused many Greater Lafayette residents to think more about traffic lately – what causes it to back up, what makes it dangerous and…
Governor Pence is dismissing charges by opponents that the closure of a bridge on I-65 near Lafayette is a result of neglected maintenance.Pence says the…
The closure of Interstate 65 northbound has proven a hassle for many a driver over the last week. But it’s hurting businesses along the route, too –…
One potential candidate for governor needs to get through this year's elections first.Thomas McDermott, Jr. hasn't been mentioned much in gubernatorial…
Indiana Department of Transportation officials now say two main factors led to last week’s failure of an I-65 bridge in Tippecanoe County: an artesian…
The Indiana Department of Transportation Wednesday provided the State Budget Committee with a sobering look at the state’s future infrastructure…