-
Greater Lafayette transit company CityBus announced a bus driver tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.The driver last worked on Wednesday, April 15. City…
-
Greater Lafayette bus service CityBus will plan for the possibility of sick drivers and begin downsizing bus routes as the new coronavirus continues to…
-
This summer, users of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program—commonly known as food stamps—can show their benefits card to catch a free ride to…
-
Lafayette’s Food Finders Food Bank is partnering with CityBus this summer to deliver fresh produce to ten sites throughout the city. The initiative…
-
The first phase of the reconstruction of State Street is due to begin Monday, and that’ll mean changes for bus riders in West Lafayette. CityBus employees…
-
High overhead CityBus’s Lafayette headquarters tower three wind turbines, which whir almost melodically on this blustery winter day.They’re the most…
-
A major budget line item for any city is its infrastructure.From repairing roads and bridges to maintaining a fleet of vehicles, upkeep isn’t cheap.On…
-
CityBus General Manager Marty Sennett is scheduled to speak with WBAA every other month about what's going on at the transit service that serves Greater…
-
CityBus General Manager Marty Sennett is scheduled to speak with WBAA every other month about what's going on at the transit service that serves Greater…
-
CityBus has approved contracts with Ivy Tech and Purdue for the coming year.General Manager Marty Sennett says there are no changes with Ivy Tech’s…