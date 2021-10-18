-
Author, journalist, biographer, and cultural Historian Wil Haygood delivers the keynote address for the Purdue University celebration of the life and…
-
UPDATE: March 8The Kokomo City Council has preliminarily voted to expand civil rights protections to LGBT individuals.The council's 5-4 vote came after a…
-
The abrupt death of legislation aimed at balancing religious freedom with gay, lesbian and bisexual civil rights left many civil rights advocates…
-
Tuesday’s State of the State will be Governor Mike Pence’s fourth address to a joint session of the General Assembly. Like previous years, Pence is…
-
Two groups among the state’s most outspoken opponents of LGBTQ civil rights laws are challenging a law enacted by the state legislature, as well as…
-
While state legislators have made it clear they want to focus on anti-discrimination laws this session, some civil rights activists are pushing for…
-
Republican legislative leaders say a formal study on creating civil rights protections for the LGBT community won’t happen this year -- but they say…
-
In a press call Monday morning, congressional Democrats announced a resolution expressing the need for LGBT anti-discrimination protections. The…
-
An American Civil Liberties Union representative encouraged Tippecanoe County residents Wednesday to reject the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, or…
-
Governor Mike Pence says he wants to see legislation on his desk by the end of the week that clarifies the intent of the Religious Freedom Restoration…