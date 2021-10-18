-
Indiana voter advocacy groups are creating what they’re calling a “shadow” redistricting commission to give Hoosiers an independent contrast when…
-
A federal judge is forcing Indiana to count all mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, as long as they arrive to county clerks by…
-
Four Indianapolis residents have filed a lawsuit trying to get Attorney General Curtis Hill permanently ousted from his position.The complaint filed in…
-
The next time voters choose judges in Marion County, they may not know who's a Republican and who's a Democrat.A federal court ordered legislators to…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court Monday upheld the constitutionality of an independent redistricting commission in Arizona, a system that keeps the redrawing of…
-
Just as Indiana begins a long-debated study of redistricting reform, the U.S. Supreme Court may throw a wrench into the process.The high court will decide…
-
Although other issues have overshadowed them this session, the Indiana legislature entered the 2015 session with two major goals: pass a budget and write…
-
Citizens advocacy groups say a move made by a House committee Tuesday is a step forward in bolstering the chamber’s code of ethics.The proposed code…
-
Indiana’s voter turnout in the last election was the lowest in its history and the worst in the country. Common Cause Indiana’s Julia Vaughn says that’s…
-
Ethics experts and former lawmakers say ethics reform must be rooted in a creating a culture of values in government. Controversies over the past year…