One year ago, East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland told residents of the West Calumet Housing Complex they had to move out because of lead and arsenic…
The East Chicago Housing Authority is requesting $8 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.It says it needs more assistance leveling…
East Chicago residents are taking steps to open a fifth lawsuit over lead and arsenic contamination there.Residents allege city and state officials knew…
Cleanup begins soon on one of the sections of the lead contaminated West Calumet neighborhood in East Chicago. It comes after the Environmental Protection…
East Chicago residents are taking additional legal action over high levels of lead and arsenic found around their homes.A new lawsuit is the first to…
As the response to the lead contamination crisis in East Chicago, Indiana continues, public health officials are still working to get all the residents…
A federal judge has stepped in to halt the East Chicago Housing Authority's policy of searching tenants' apartments without a warrant or prior notice.…
It’s a Thursday, not a Sunday, but the First Baptist Church in East Chicago is open for business. The president of the state’s NAACP is hauling in large…
A new bill in Congress would fast-track new affordable housing development in East Chicago.The bill, from U.S. Rep. Todd Young (R-Ind.), aims to help more…
Latasha Marshall waits for a cab. She sits in the lobby of a Hilton Garden Inn, which serves as her living room this week.The Environmental Protection…