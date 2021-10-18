-
The ISTEP panel that is developing a legislative recommendation for how to replace the state’s testing system heard from a slew of national testing…
-
The panel creating the framework for a new state assessment is now considering a different timeline for the new test.The 2015 General Assembly created the…
-
Two national testing consultants – hired through an executive order Gov. Mike Pence issued this week – presented five recommendations to the State Board…
-
By Friday, a two-man team of educational testing consultants is expected to have revamped this year’s ISTEP tests.Ed Roeber says it normally takes as much…