Changes to Indiana’s ethics statutes passed by the legislature this year are prompting state agencies to officially adopt policies about employees using…
With less than a week left in the session, legislative leaders say an amendment to the ethics reform bill added by the full Senate is holding up the…
Although other issues have overshadowed them this session, the Indiana legislature entered the 2015 session with two major goals: pass a budget and write…
It‘s the Senate‘s turn next week to take up an ethics reform bill. Senate leaders tweaked some wording in the ethics bill before sending it to the…
House lawmakers Monday unanimously approved bipartisan legislation reforming Indiana’s ethics laws. The reform bill, co-authored by House Speaker Brian…
Citizens advocacy groups say a move made by a House committee Tuesday is a step forward in bolstering the chamber’s code of ethics.The proposed code…
House Speaker Brian Bosma (R-Indianapolis) says he has no plans to amend an ethics reform bill to prohibit a committee chairman‘s new lobbying…
Ethics experts and former lawmakers say ethics reform must be rooted in a creating a culture of values in government. Controversies over the past year…
Citizen advocate groups are concerned Speaker Brian Bosma’s decision to sponsor a comprehensive ethics reform bill next session will weaken the reform’s…