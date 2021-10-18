-
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s latest COVID-19 executive order requires hospitals to share new information, but does not reimpose any statewide restrictions during…
Gov. Eric Holcomb is again extending a limited COVID-19 executive order related to health care workers. But instead of another month, it’s just for two…
Restaurants that were temporarily able to sell alcohol for carryout during the pandemic get to do so permanently after June.That's because of a new law,…
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Tuesday giving pregnant employees in state agencies the right to reasonable workplace accommodations. But he…
The governor’s authority to declare disaster emergencies would be severely restricted under legislation unanimously approved by a Senate committee…
An Indiana lawmaker wants to ban state and local governments from ever again imposing many of the COVID-19 restrictions in place over the last year.Rep.…
A majority of Hoosiers say the governor’s emergency powers should be more limited according to the latest edition of the Ball State Hoosier survey, a poll…
Very few freshmen in Purdue University’s incoming class are affected by President Trump’s latest immigration order. And for those students who are, the…
Officials with the Indiana University system say President Donald Trump’s immigration and travel executive order won’t change the university’s…
All but a handful of the approximately 100 Purdue students affected by President Donald Trump’s the recent immigration restrictions are Iranian. And two…