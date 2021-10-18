-
Lafayette’s Food Finders Food Bank has been ramping up its distribution across west central Indiana, as rising unemployment driven by the COVID-19…
In August, the U.S Department of Agriculture announced more than $1 billion worth of food would be purchased and distributed through nutrition assistance…
Every year, the federal Summer Food Service Program feeds children in low-income areas whose access to consistent meals can become limited once the school…
Lafayette’s Food Finders Food Bank is partnering with CityBus this summer to deliver fresh produce to ten sites throughout the city. The initiative…
PART ONE: LOW WAGES AND A LONG WAITING LISTFinding and keeping affordable housing can turn into an ongoing battle for many Hoosiers. If income is spent…
Lafayette-based Food Finders received more than 40 tons of food Tuesday. The donation is set to go to counties with thousands of food-insecure…
Nearly a fifth of Tippecanoe County youths have spotty access to food, so a local food bank hopes to bring nutrition where it’s needed most with a series…
Nearly half of all public school students in the United States receive a free or reduced price lunch.That’s according to the latest Kids Count survey from…
As the holidays begin, social service agencies that cater to the underprivileged are taxed.At Lafayette’s Food Finders Food Bank, they’ve got plenty of…
Three Indiana food banks are receiving 20 tons of macaroni and cheese. Land O‘ Lakes donates 40-thousand pounds of dairy products in a different state…