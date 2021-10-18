-
Hurricane Harvey has shut down oil refineries at the Gulf of Mexico that account for 20-percent of the nation’s total gasoline supply -- and that's…
-
A Purdue agricultural economist is projecting gasoline prices will remain low this summer.Wally Tyner says there’s usually a bump in price for the summer…
-
Hoosiers can expect to pay 20- to 30-cents less per gallon of gas when they hit the road this Memorial Day weekend.Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy.Com senior…
-
Gas prices have been on the rise for several weeks.The state average in Indiana is now at $1.92 per gallon and that puts the Hoosier State right in the…
-
For the most part, people in Indiana are reaping the benefits of record-low oil prices at the gas pump without having to deal with the fallout. But when…
-
With millions of people hitting the road this Christmas it’s going to be very busy across the nation’s highways—but drivers will be paying less to travel…
-
Gasoline prices are once again plummeting across the nation, and in the Hoosier State, the average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline is sitting at…
-
Gasoline prices are down again, and with increasing oil reserves, an industry analyst says it appears they will stay that way.GasBuddy's Patrick DeHaan…
-
Hoosier Motor Club Spokesman Greg Seiter says gas prices for Labor Day weekend will be the lowest in a decade. This comes as 35.5 million Americans are…
-
On the same day oil prices reached their lowest level in more than six years, gas prices in central Indiana are going up.Even as many Indianapolis-area…