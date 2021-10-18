Gerry Keen

-
West Lafayette residents could see their trash fee increase as soon as July 1st.Council members are considering an update to the city’s trash ordinance…
The city of West Lafayette could soon extend its footprint within Tippecanoe County. An annexation ordinance sponsored by Mayor John Dennis is set to come…
A land use plan for the New Chauncey Neighborhood in West Lafayette will get another month of examination before the Tippecanoe County Area Plan…
A local church has financing lined up to build a community center in West Lafayette.The city council voted four-to-three in favor of the bond issue for…